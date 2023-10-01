College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
The AP Top 25 college football rankings coming out of Week 5 had a high chance of staying relatively stable with many teams on bye weeks and only a few ranked matchups. But college football is college football and upsets find a way to shake things up every week.
There was a Pac-12 throughline to the weekend as Oregon State upset Utah on Friday night before USC and Colorado got things started on Saturday in an early Pac-12 edition of Big Noon Kickoff. Washington and Arizona had some Pac-12 After Dark vibes late into the night.
But the biggest upset bids of Saturday belonged to the SEC where Georgia had trouble with Auburn and Ole Miss toppled LSU.
Let's look at what the rankings should look like after another week of college football shenanigans.
Dropped out of Top 25 rankings: Florida (22), Kansas (24)
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 25-21
25. Kansas State Wildcats
It pays to be on a bye week. Kansas State was inactive but teams like Florida and Kansas bring them back into the rankings with Oklahoma State on the horizon.
24. LSU Tigers
LSU may not deserve to be ranked after what their defense has done in the biggest games of the season. Ole Miss outpaced the Tigers 55-49 in an upset victory. But LSU has two losses to two ranked teams away from home and their offense is legitimate, so we're keeping them in.
23. Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee's loss to Florida looks worse after the Gators lost to Kentucky but at least the Volunteers took care of their own business against South Carolina. An interception return for a touchdown just before halftime opened things up and helped send the Vols into their bye week.
22. Fresno State Bulldogs
The Bulldogs remained undefeated with what's starting to look like a typical kind of victory over Nevada, 27-0. Fresno State's defense looks tough to break down but it'll be up to Wyoming to try this week.
21. Kentucky Wildcats
Undefeated Kentucky is finally in thanks to their upset win over Florida. The Wildcat ground attack led by Ray Davis cut through the Gators to the tune of 329 yards rushing. That's not a typo. Kentucky averaged 9.1 yards per rush. Georgia will get a taste of that next.