College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 15-11
15. Miami Hurricanes
Congratulations, you have reached the Teams On A Bye Week section of the rankings. Coming off a win over Temple on the road, the Hurricanes get to enjoy a bump up the rankings by default as they look forward to Georgia Tech.
14. Washington State Cougars
Washington State got to spend their bye week watching the team they just beat last week, Oregon State, take down a Top 10 Utah team. The win over the Beavers looks pretty dang good right about now. Next up? UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
The Tar Heels took care of Pitt on the road before heading into their bye week. They've got Syracuse coming up in a potential lookahead spot with Miami the following week. At this rate that'll be a Top 15 matchup.
12. Oklahoma Sooners
Finally a team not on a bye week! Oklahoma hosted Iowa State and messed around for one quarter and about five minutes until they decided to put their foot on the gas. A game that was 21-20 in favor of the Sooners with nine minutes left in the second quarter turned into a 40-20 game by halftime and ended 50-20.
11. Alabama Crimson Tide
Speaking of messing around, Mississippi State flirted with challenging Alabama in the first half before the Crimson Tide and Jalen Milroe put an end to that thought with two touchdowns in the final 1:07 of the second quarter. Alabama's offense isn't exactly sorted out but they're putting points on the board.