College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 10-9
10. USC Trojans
The Trojans drop after winning again because of one reason: The defense. Going into the season, every ounce of skepticism about USC's ability to compete for a College Football Playoff spot was focused on Alex Grinch's defense. He's only given voters to raise their doubt levels a month into the season.
This week, it was a 48-41 victory that featured 564 yards of offense and 41 points for a Colorado team that had just been smacked around by Oregon. The Trojans were in control late in the third quarter but 21 unanswered points changed the narrative around the game.
USC has one of the most difficult schedules in the country coming up, so there will be opportunities to rise, but they have to field a defense capable of winning those games first. Next week, Arizona comes to the Coliseum to see if they can take advantage.
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame dropped out of the Top 10 after their heartbreaking loss to Ohio State. They should be right back in it thanks to Utah's loss but we're looking at an even bigger move for the Irish after they took down No. 17 Duke.
Notre Dame went on the road to face an undefeated Blue Devils team and prove they could with a close game with dramatic heroics of their own. Sam Hartman converted a late fourth down to set up the winning touchdown.
There's certainly no guarantee the Irish jump the Trojans here but a ranked victory on the road combined with USC's defensive deficiencies make it possible. Either way, the Irish have to take on Louisville next.