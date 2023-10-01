College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 8-7
8. Oregon Ducks
The theme of Week 5 was ranked teams going on the road and looking shaky for at least one half of play. For the Oregon Ducks, it was the first half against Stanford. The Ducks had six total yards in the first quarter and led 14-6 after two. Of course, they flipped the switch in the second half and dropped 21 points on the Cardinal in the third quarter. A 42-6 victory made it clear those early cobwebs were just that...and maybe a bit of looking ahead.
Oregon heads for a bye week with a huge potentially season-defining road trip to Washington to follow.
7. Washington Huskies
Washington looked like the most unstoppable team in the country in the first four weeks but they finally hit a speed bump in Arizona. Michael Penix and the Huskies offense weren't quite as fluid as they've been, managing just 31 points. Arizona mounted a late comeback to make it interesting late, forcing the Huskies to recover an onside kick to end it at 31-24.
Kalen DeBoer and his team have the bye week coming up to get things settled before the Ducks come to town.