Cowboys GM puts all his Dak Prescott cards on the table
By Lior Lampert
Recent reporting would suggest that the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott may not be close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension soon. But what is the hold-up?
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones appeared on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein on Monday and addressed the elephant in the room in response to being asked if he believes Prescott can lead Dallas to a Super Bowl.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones puts all his Dak Prescott cards on the table
"Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak [Prescott] can lead us to a championship. He does everything the right way... He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens that sometimes that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way... But we’ve won 12 games three years in a row. I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And we’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just got to go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in.
Jones wasted no time voicing what Prescott means to the Cowboys organization and buttering him up. But his actions speak louder than his words, and the lack of activity on the contract front contradicts everything the former said.
However, Jones reiterated that getting a deal done with Prescott is a "priority," adding that this process can take time when it involves a franchise quarterback.
Whatever the case may be, it would behoove the Cowboys to get their ducks in a row and pay Prescott sooner rather than later before it starts having an impact on other lingering contract negotiations, like All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is likely to hold out of training camp if he does not have a lucrative long-term extension in place by then.
There is still time to sort this out, and Jones' recent comments suggest the Cowboys want to do so. But Dallas must find a way to resolve the matter quickly if they truly want to be "all in" on the 2024 campaign like owner Jerry Jones previously announced.