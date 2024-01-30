Jerry Jones sends warning to rest of NFL before all-important Cowboys offseason
Jerry Jones made a bold proclamation about the Dallas Cowboys as they approach a very critical offseason
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never shy of speaking into a microphone.
Now, he may have written the biggest check he may ever have to cash.
"We will be going all in," Jones said to the media this week. "I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future."
That collective groan you may have heard was Cowboys fans hearing similar refrains only to result in familiar playoff disappointments.
Wasn't it just a few weeks ago that Dallas, as a No. 2 seed, lost to the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers, prompting trolls on social media and in the world of reporters to lambast them? This is not a Mad Dog Chris Russo rant, this is merely facts.
Jerry Jones writes biggest check ever by saying Dallas Cowboys are going all in in 2024
Granted, if Dallas does win the Super Bowl, no person would be more unhappy than ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, as he would blow a casket of never-before-seen proportions, no doubt tied to his longtime First Take co-host Skip Bayless, a noted Cowboys fan. Sure, Eagles, Commanders, and Giants fans would be plenty upset too.
If Jones is, indeed, going all in, what moves does he make? It's a big offseason for the Cowboys, sure, with several noteworthy players who could hit free agency. It's also a talent-rich 2024 NFL Draft class. Jones could be planning a big move or traded up in the draft, or could be eyeing a big-name free agent. Or maybe he gives up premium draft capital to trade for a superstar.
It will be interesting to see what Jones, Stephen Jones, and Will McClay decide to do with the roster and how they plan to construct it in order to go "all-in" as the elder Jones stated. If this fails, it will be yet another letdown that will leave Dallas fans both angry and not even wanting to walk into AT&T Stadium.
This offseason will be must-see television, as it always has been in the Lone Star State.