Latest Dak Prescott update makes Cowboys' horrid offseason look unforgivable
By John Buhler
Like clockwork, we find ourselves in the same predicament we were in four years ago. Clearly, Jerry Jones didn't learn a thing last go-around with Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback is in the last year of his four-year contract, poised to make upwards of $60 million annually on the open market. All the while, Jones does have enough time to have a bad time...
While appearing on Sunday morning's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed some rather intriguing intel on Prescott's contract situation with the Cowboys. He reiterated that nothing is getting done right now, but indicated that the Cowboys will need to figure out a way to get Prescott signed before they even think about doing a deal with wide receiver extraordinaire CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys appear to be more stuck in the '90s than the Chicago Bears are stuck in the '80s.
"But their negotiations so far with Dak have been described to me a passive or even nonexistent. There really hasn't been anything going on, so their actions are saying that maybe if they have to sit on his $61 million cap hit this year then figure it out later then they'll do that. They've been fiscally responsible not really spending any money, so they know they have to address this at some point in the offseason."
To say this season is of critical importance for the Cowboys would be doing that phrase an injustice. If they don't get it done, whatever that is for them exactly, there is no reason to bring the band back for one last ride. This is the last ride. The park is shutting down, and The Joneses are about to take all of your hard-earned money again. This isn't a Fiji Mermaid, but Jones just might be P.T. Barnum after all.
Just because some of us were born at night doesn't mean we weren't born yesterday either, right?
Latest intel suggests it will be yet another Dak Prescott contract summer
It won't be Wet Hot American Summer in the football world this summer. It will be Dak Prescott Contract Summer once again, folks. For the rest of the time that Jones is with us, expect for this to be every olympiad going forward on a recurring basis. If it is a Leap Year, it is a Dak Year, and we all pay a price for it. The best way to make use of that extra day is to pray to the football gods to make it stop!
For a man whose draft-day strategy is to tell everyone in the media what players he likes before he picks them, let's give him a fake war room to work in. If your kid sister got a fake kitchen to play in when she was two, we can get Jones a fake war room to play in when he is 82. All the while, his scribbles on the note pad will either be brilliant shorthand or the works of a mad man losing his mind.
Truth be told, I hope Will McClay and Stephen Jones take the wheel before this thing goes careening off into a ditch somewhere. Find a way to make Prescott a Cowboy for life like his predecessors Tony Romo and Troy Aikman were before him. With all of the money you saved on Prescott, you could find a way to get Lamb extended before he almost certainly holds out in training camp later on this summer.
Remember, kids. Victor Pulak did save all of those kids from the waterfall after he wrecked his van.