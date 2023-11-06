Cowboys rumors: Mike McCarthy blame, former Steeler workout, Jerry on deadline
- Was Mike McCarthy at fault for the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles?
- An ex-Steeler looks to make his comeback
- Jerry Jones is happy with his lack of deadline moves
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys rumors: Ex-Steeler Martavis Bryant set to visit Dallas for a workout
For those calling for Michael Gallup's permanent benching, the Cowboys may be considering a quick fix to their one-dimensional passing game woes.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Cowboys will host free agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a workout on Tuesday. Bryant was suspended from the NFL in 2018 but reinstated this past weekend.
Bryant spent the first three years of his career in Pittsburgh, hauling in 765 yards and six touchdowns in 2015. However, he has faced multiple suspensions in the past; he violated the league's substance abuse policy in 2015 and also missed multiple drug tests, the latter of which led to his suspension for the entire 2016 season.
It's no secret that the Cowboys could use depth behind CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, Prescott's two most trusted targets. With Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks underperforming, it may not hurt for Dallas to pick up a flyer on Bryant, even with his concerning suspension history.
The team has an open spot on the practice squad, which is where Bryant would presumably end up if his visit with the Cowboys goes well.