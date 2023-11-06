Cowboys rumors: Mike McCarthy blame, former Steeler workout, Jerry on deadline
- Was Mike McCarthy at fault for the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles?
- An ex-Steeler looks to make his comeback
- Jerry Jones is happy with his lack of deadline moves
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys rumors: Jerry Jones stands by lack of trade deadline moves
Dianna Russini just gave an inside scoop on the Cowboys' thoughts about their roster prior to the NFL trade deadline.
Before the deadline, the Cowboys reportedly worked the phones and were looking for a linebacker in particular. This would make sense considering this year's injuries to Leighton Vander Esch and DeMarvion Overshown.
Here's Russini's report:
"Speaking of ownership with a strong say in roster decisions, I had to check in with Dallas. The Cowboys didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline... but I was told the Cowboys did work the phones and tried to make a move. A source shared they were hunting for a linebacker, as we have seen Dallas is thin at the position. In the end, no deal made sense. When I texted with a team source about their quiet day, the response was, ‘We feel good about our roster."
It would seem like the Cowboys were cautiously sniffing for a good deal, but nothing came of it. Dallas' NFC rivals, namely, the 49ers, did make a trade (for Chase Young) at the deadline. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office likely weren't swayed by external moves and doubled down on their talented roster.
Time will tell if Jones made the right decision to stand pat.