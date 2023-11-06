Cowboys rumors: Mike McCarthy blame, former Steeler workout, Jerry on deadline
- Was Mike McCarthy at fault for the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles?
- An ex-Steeler looks to make his comeback
- Jerry Jones is happy with his lack of deadline moves
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys rumors: Mike McCarthy gets shredded for end-of-game decisions in Week 9 loss
At least Dak isn't carrying the blame for this one.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy drew the ire of Dallas fans everywhere for his offense's flop at the end of Week 9's loss to the Eagles.
Thanks to a few penalties on Philly, the Cowboys had possession of the ball at the six-yard line. They had 27 seconds and four downs to score the potential game-winning touchdown. Then, chaos struck.
The Cowboys got flagged for a false start, lost ten yards on a sack, recorded an incomplete pass, and got penalized for a delay of game. In Prescott's final Hail Mary attempt to win the game, his throw found CeeDee Lamb, but Lamb was several yards short of the end zone and subsequently got tackled.
McCarthy had no timeouts, so it was a straight 27-second drill from the first to last down. Penalties aside, fans called into question that final play on the Cowboys' drive -- couldn't McCarthy have drawn up something better? Clearly not.