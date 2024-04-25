Cubs top prospect proves replacing Cody Bellinger isn't too big of a challenge
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was placed on the injured list with a fractured rib. Pete Crow-Armstrong picked up right where he left off.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was placed on the injured list with a fractured rib. He'll be out for at least the next few weeks. In the meantime, though, Cubs fans get a preview of what's to come in No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Crow-Armstrong was acquired in the trade which sent Javy Baez to the New York Mets a few years ago. At the time, PCA was seen as a bit of a risk, but since has turned into a borderline five-tool prospect. A universally-recognized top-25 prospect in all of baseball, Crow-Armstrong's season got off to one heck of a start against the Houston Astros on Thursday.
Crow-Armstrong's first MLB hit was a home run, and it occurred in the sixth inning of a tie game at Wrigley Field. It's tough to script a better moment for PCA.
Cubs calling Pete Crow-Armstrong up came with some risk
There was some concern with calling up Crow-Armstrong this early in the season. Last year PCA made a cameo late in the season, but was hitless in 19 at-bats. He was cut pretty early in Cubs spring training and reassigned to the minor leagues. So far in MiLB this year, Crow-Armstrong was slashing .203/.241/.392 with seven RBIs in Triple-A Iowa.
Manager Craig Counsell made it sound as though Crow-Armstrong's tenure in Chicago will be a short one this time around.
“Pete’s here because of injuries, right? So when these guys get healthy, there’s probably not going to be a spot for him. From that perspective, we’re maybe taking a timeout (with his development). But I still think big-league at-bats, big-league competition, that’s development, too," Counsell said, per The Athletic ($).
One spot Crow-Armstrong does fill an important void is on defense. Chicago's outfield defense leaves a lot to be desired, and the young PCA can roam center in Wrigley with the best of them. His bat is still catching up to speed in the bigs, but a home run for his first hit is an ideal start.