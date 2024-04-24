Cody Bellinger downplayed his latest injury, but Cubs fans were rightly concerned
Chicago Cubs fans were right to feel pessimistic about slugger Cody Bellinger's attempt to downplay his latest injury, as evidenced by manager Craig Counsell's comments.
By Lior Lampert
Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger appeared to have turned a corner after getting off to an inauspicious start to begin the 2024 MLB campaign after signing a three-year, $80 million extension to remain with the club this past offseason, which is why the latest injury news has fans rightly concerned.
Bellinger exited Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros after colliding with the centerfield wall when trying to make a leaping flyout grab and injuring his ribs, with initial updates seeming somewhat calming after X-rays came back negative. But the latest reporting suggests it is more drastic than previously led to believe, per manager Craig Counsell.
Counsell said that Bellinger suffered a fractured rib and will be placed on the injury list during an appearance on the Parkins & Spiegel Show of 670 The Score, via FanSided's Robert Murray, adding that Chicago has called up prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to take his place on the major league roster. The 2019 NL MVP put his best effort forward to downplay the matter on Tuesday and suppress any uneasiness the Chicago faithful may feel. But alas, it was all for not.
Cubs fans were right to be concerned about Cody Bellinger's injury
Before leaving the game in the top of the seventh inning, Bellinger went 1-for-3 from the plate, including a 428-foot two-run home run blast in the first inning, continuing his recent hot streak before Alexander Canario took his place in the lineup.
As for a timetable for a return, Counsell said on the radio show that there is no clear idea of when Bellinger will be back in uniform.
Bellinger has hit five homers and 17 RBIs with a .226/.320/.440 slash line across 97 plate appearances so far this season.
Hopefully, for the Cubs and their fan base, Bellinger's optimism means his IL stint is brief. That way, he can get back on the field for a surprisingly surging 14-9 team sooner than later.