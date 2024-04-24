Cody Bellinger injury update should calm Cubs fans fears ever so slightly
Could have been much worse.
After a bit of a slow start to the 2024 season, Cody Bellinger just started to look a whole lot more like the Cody Bellinger of 2023. In his last seven games, he slashed .333/.419/.630. He had two home runs in that stretch, adding a third on Tuesday against the Astros.
So it was far from a welcome development when Bellinger left the game early with a rib injury.
The Chicago Cubs center fielder exited shortly after he ran into the Wrigley Field ivy while trying to make a catch. He was visibly bothered by his side in the dugout and was replaced by Alexander Canario.
Cody Bellinger injury update: Cubs star has rib contusion
The good news is X-rays came back negative, according to Taylor McGregor. The injury was described by the team as a "contusion" which means he's probably just bruised and shouldn't be in danger of missing much time if any.
It would have been a real issue if Bellinger had pulled a muscle or fractured his ribs. The Red Sox are dealing with that at the moment with Triston Casas. This is nowhere near that serious. Still, a bruise to the ribs could impact his swing. At this point, we can't rule out the possibility that he could miss a game or two. Bruises need time to heal.
Bellinger will be reevaluated on Wednesday when the Cubs are slated to take on the Astros again. They'll wrap up the series on Thursday and jet to Boston for a series against the Red Sox at Fenway.
The Cubs ultimately bested the Astros 7-2 behind first inning home runs from Bellinger and Mike Tauchman. Tauchman addd a second home run in the eighth inning after Nico Hoerner gave Chicago an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI groundout.