How Pete Crow-Armstrong can still make Cubs roster with Cody Bellinger on the team
There are a few ways that Pete Crow-Armstrong can still make the Chicago Cubs' Opening Day roster, despite Cody Bellinger still being on the team. What all needs to happen for this to occur?
By John Buhler
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the Chicago Cubs' top prospect. The outfielder is ready to play at the big-league level for the Cubs, but Cody Bellinger re-signing with Chicago certainly complicates things. The thought was Crow-Armstrong would be starting in the Cubs' outfield had Bellinger signed with another team. However, there are two ways to get both guys on the big-league roster this season.
The first and most obvious option would be to have Bellinger man first base with Crow-Armstrong in the outfield. Although Bellinger is best known for playing centerfield during his days playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has manned first base before, especially after hurting his arm a few Octobers ago. The other option would be to have Bellinger be the Cubs' primary designated hitter.
Right now, Chicago is my pick to come out of the NL Central. Although I like the Atlanta Braves and the Dodgers far more to win the pennant, Chicago is certainly a playoff-caliber team this year. To me, the Cubs are a better club with a former NL MVP part of it in Bellinger, as well as one of the top prospects in the game today in Crow-Armstrong. I think there is a pathway for them to make it work.
If egos can be put aside for just a bit, the Cubs could be one of the toughest outs in the NL in 2024.
How Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong can coexist in Chicago
The complicating factor in all this is these two players' handedness. Being left-handed can be a huge boost to getting to the big leagues, especially if you are a pitcher. However, you can really only play four other positions in the field when you are left-handed; you can man first base or play any of the three positions in the outfield. Having the universal DH has been such a positive thing for the NL, too.
Overall, it is an inevitability that Crow-Armstrong will be a mainstay at some point in the Chicago starting lineup. It may not be right out of Spring Training, but I would fully expect for him to exhaust all of his rookie eligibility this season playing for Chicago. Bellinger is coming off a pretty solid season for his standard last season after a few down years. The fit for him in Chicago has been rather sound.
Ultimately, this is a good problem to have, and one that will sort itself out in due time. It is not like Chicago has a guy firmly entrenched at first base or in the designated hitter role. If there were an immovable object at either position group, then I would understand the conundrum at hand. However, the Cubs re-signing Bellinger tells me Chicago is going to make it work with him and Crow-Armstrong.
Bellinger at first base with Crow-Armstrong in the outfield is the best option for the Cubs to choose.