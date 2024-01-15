Cubs rumors: Cody Bellinger staredown, Another big international win after Shota, Stealing from White Sox
- The Cubs nabbed a player that was also offered to the White Sox.
- Shota Imanaga will rightfully earn the bigger celebration, but the Cubs have acquired more than just him in the international category
- Updates on Cody Bellinger's free agency
By Josh Wilson
Cody Bellinger free agency updates, or lack thereof
I would like nothing more than to be able to give you a more meaningful update on Cody Bellinger's free agency. Thus far, there has been no more movement on the outfielder who restored his reputation with Chicago last year returning to Wrigley. It remains a staring contest.
It's tremendously difficult to get a feel even just directionally for what is going on with Bellinger's free agency. One gets the sense that the longer this goes on and the more teams fill out their rosters with other options, it can only bode well for the Cubs, who may get a discounted price.
But the Blue Jays feel like a lurking threat, and experts have tabbed the Mariners as a possible landing spot as well. Remember when Bellinger's wife posted that picture of Toronto on her Instagram story? That feels like eons ago.
For my money, I see the Blue Jays as the biggest threat. After appearing to be real finalists for Shohei Ohtani, they could use a win in free agency after striking out there, and Bellinger would fit that bill.
If the Cubs can't bring Bellinger back, they'll obviously save plenty of money should they not spend it elsewhere. And if Crow-Armstrong can emerge beyond AAA this year and become a regular big leaguer, perhaps he can soften the blow if Chicago does indeed miss out.
Bellinger had a great year last year, but remember, his .881 OPS last year was preceded by a .654 and .552 OPS season the two years prior. How confident is Chicago that he'll keep pace with his 2023 play?