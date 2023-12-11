Cody Bellinger’s fianceé may have gotten Blue Jays fans set up for heartbreak again
Cody Bellinger's fianceé dropped quite the hint on Instagram... or did she?
The Toronto Blue Jays were the perceived frontrunners to land Shohei Ohtani for a brief, glorious moment in time. Ohtani was not on the plane, however, and the Los Angeles Dodgers upped their offer to a historic $700 million to land the biggest free agent in MLB history.
Now the Blue Jays have whiffed on both Ohtani and Juan Soto in their quest to add a lefty power hitter to the lineup. The next man up is Cody Bellinger, who is due for a significant long-term contract after dominating last season on a one-year deal for the Chicago Cubs.
After back-to-back seasons batting .210 or below, Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in 499 ABs in 2023. He was far and away the Cubs' best player after the All-Star break and he nearly led Chicago to the postseason.
Now, the Blue Jays are in prime position to land the best position player left on the board. Bellinger fits the profile of what the front office covets and it's clear Toronto is willing to spend money to contend. Ohtani would have cost north of $600 million; Bellinger won't even cost half that much.
The centerfielder's fianceé, Chase Carter, appeared to drop a rather significant hint on Instagram when she posted a photo of the Toronto skyline.
Unfortunately, we may have another instance of false information run amok on the Toronto free agency front. That is indeed a photo of Toronto, but it wasn't taken on Dec. 10, 2023. In fact, it's at least a couple of years old from the look of it.
Cody Bellinger's fianceé may or may not drop Blue Jays hint
Now, there are multiple readings of this seemingly innocuous photo from Bellinger's significant other.
One, it could be a hint that he's signing with the Blue Jays. Who cares when the photo was taken — why else post a photo of Toronto?
Two, it could be completely unrelated. Maybe she likes Toronto. Maybe she was scrolling through her photos, saw it, thought of a pleasant memory, and posted it.
Three, she could be hinting at an impending trip to Toronto. Bellinger could fly north of the border to meet with the Blue Jays and still not sign the dotted line. Or, she's taking a vacation to Toronto just because.
As we all learned from tracking a random plane from Santa Ana to Toronto, however, it's generally unwise to put significant stock into social media posts. Only so much can happen outside the purview of the MLB reporting apparatus. If Bellinger is signing with the Blue Jays, we'll probably get a more concrete hint beforehand.