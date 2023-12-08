Here's how you can track the private jet everyone thinks Shohei Ohtani is on right now
There's no confirmation Shohei Ohtani is on the flight. But you might as well track it for fun anyway.
By Josh Wilson
Late Thursday night, one Twitter user pointed something out about the YYZ arrivals logged for Friday... There was a flight from Santa Santa Ana on the list. As we pointed out Friday morning, this is an abberration from the normal flight logs, as the second half of 2022 featured no arrivals of planes that originated at that particular airport.
The flight is a Bombardier 7000, a flight typically used for small traveling parties. It's plausible that Ohtani is on the flight, but far from a confirmation that he's heading to Toronto, and even less so a sure indication that Ohtani is signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.
But, given that one insider has gestured that Ohtani's decision is believed to be as imminently ready as Friday, the timeline matches up.
The flight, as of this post's publication, is in the air, on its way from California to Ontario, Canada. It's scheduled to arrive just after 4:30 ET, however, the plane has been flying (600 MPH) above its cruising altitude (550 MPH) so there's a good chance it will make an earlier arrival, depending on the air traffic in Ontario at the descent.
Where is flight that many think has Shohei Ohtani on board?
If you want to track along with the flight that some think has Ohtani on it, you can track it on FlightAware here or on FlightRadar24 here. As of this post's publication, the flight is the most tracked on FlightRadar24. Everyone is wondering if this is the plane signaling Ohtani's free agency fate.
Here's some other info about the flight:
- 40 minutes delayed leaving Santa Ana
- It's flying at a cruising altitude of 45,000 feet
- Its track will take it above Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois (the Chicago area) before crossing Lake Michigan and descending into the Toronto area
Again, there's no confirmation yet that Ohtani is even on this flight. It could be entirely unrelated and irrelevant to the free agency pursuit. But it sure is fun to think, isn't it?
While you wait, what better way to kill time on Ohtani's decision than becoming an aviation enthusiast, anyway?