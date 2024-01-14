MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt trade, Cubs’ Bellinger threats, Reds trade expected
- Paul Goldschmidt trade could happen if things go wrong
- Two potential threats that could steal Cody Bellinger away from the Cubs
- Reds expected to trade from glut of infielders
MLB Rumors: Reds expected to trade from glut of infielders
The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the more active teams around the league this offseason, and made one of the more curious signings of all, bringing in Jeimer Candelario on a three-year deal. What's surprising isn't the fact that Candelario got a multi-year deal, he deserved it after a terrific 2023 campaign. The Reds being the team to sign him is what was a surprise.
Cincinnati already had tremendous infield depth before signing Candelario. Players like Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Jonathan India, Matt McLain, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand are all infielders. There are only four spots. Trading one of them to acquire help either in the outfield or in the starting rotation makes a whole lot of sense.
Teams around the league seem to agree, as USA Today's Bob Nightengale said in his latest piece that "Rival teams believe the Cincinnati Reds will trade an infielder before spring training with their influx of infielders on the roster." He doesn't say what they'd be targeting, but Cincinnati has been a team linked to starting pitchers like Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber who are reportedly available on the open market.
The infielder most likely to be traded would be Jonathan India who has been a constant in trade rumors since the trade deadline. India has been a productive middle infielder for Cincinnati in his three-year career, and definitely has a good amount of value thanks to his three additional years of team control.