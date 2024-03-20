Cubs dream pitching target at-risk of signing with division rival instead
The Chicago Cubs have checked in on Jordan Montgomery. However, they aren't the only team in the NL Central to have done so, as the St. Louis Cardinals have remained in touch.
By Curt Bishop
With Blake Snell now signed, only Jordan Montgomery remains on the free agent market as a top-level starter.
Montgomery went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA in 2023 with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals, and he even helped the Rangers win their first-ever World Series title. In the postseason, he was 4-1 with a 2.90 ERA.
Snell's two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants could have possibly set the precedent for the kind of deal Montgomery will get. Jon Heyman notes that while nothing is imminent, the Chicago Cubs have checked in on the left-hander.
However, so too have their NL Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cubs, Cardinals in arms race for Jordan Montgomery
Obviously, a reunion with Montgomery would be huge for the Cardinals. While they addressed their pitching staff this past winter, their arms haven't held up terribly well this spring. Kyle Gibson and Steven Matz both have ERAs of 10.80 in Grapefruit League play.
Between the Cardinals and Cubs, the team that ultimately grabs Montgomery, should it be one of the two NL Central rivals would instantly become clear favorites to win the division, as it is one of the weaker divisions in baseball.
The Cubs need another top-level starting pitcher. While Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele should be a durable pair, neither one of them is an ace. Montgomery is the closest to an ace between the three of them.
He can pitch in the postseason and match up with some of the better arms in the game.
The Cubs won 83 games last year and managed to re-sign Cody Bellinger, as well as add Imanaga, Hector Neris, and Michael Busch.
On the Cardinals side, they are coming off a 91-loss season, thanks in large part due to the lack of quality starting pitching, something that remains an issue this spring. They did add Sonny Gray, but they need another top-of-the-rotation starter to be able to compete with the powerhouses in the National League such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves.