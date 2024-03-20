Rangers rumored to still be pursuing Jordan Montgomery reunion
Jordan Montgomery is the last big free agent starter available. The Rangers were initially ruled out but may have a shot to bring him back.
By Curt Bishop
The Texas Rangers were long thought to be out of the running for left-hander Jordan Montgomery.
However, after Blake Snell joined the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million contract, the door appears to have been re-opened for the Rangers to make a last-ditch run at Montgomery.
Even Rangers General Manager Chris Young sounds like he may be interested in a reunion with the left-hander.
"Monty played a tremendous role for our team and was a huge reason why we won the World Series," said Young. "And we'll certainly forever be grateful for his contributions to the Rangers and his place in Rangers history."
Rangers sound interested in Montgomery reunion
This could be taken with a grain of salt, as Young may simply be reflecting on what Montgomery did for Texas last October, but manager Bruce Bochy and his players are hoping for a reunion.
"Does everybody want to play with Jordan? Of course," said Marcus Semien. "He took us as far as we could possibly go, and we won. Just his performance in the Wild Card Series alone set the tone for our entire playoff push. The way he pitched against Houston, a team we're always going to have to be battling against was great. Those are things that we want here."
"Who wouldn't like to have a Montgomery? What a great teammate along with a tremendous pitcher," Bochy said.
Ultimately, the final call is going to be made by Rangers ownership. But it's clear that Montgomery's Rangers teammates, as well as Bochy would really like to have him back as they look to repeat in 2024.
And the Rangers could certainly use him too. Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle are all out until the second half, so the Rangers may be a little short on depth as the season gets underway.
Time will tell if the Rangers ultimately decide to bring him back or let him sign elsewhere. Jon Heyman notes that the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox have also checked in.