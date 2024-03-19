Ranking the 3 best Jordan Montgomery destinations after Blake Snell signs with Giants
Blake Snell is off the board, leaving Jordan Montgomery as the last high-profile free agent still unsigned. Here are three teams that could benefit from having him this season.
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery is the last high-profile free agent that has been left unsigned as the 2024 season nears.Blake Snell came off the board last night, joining the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million contract, and his deal could set the precedent for what Montgomery ultimately gets.
There are still several teams in need of starting pitching help as Opening Day approaches, and Montgomery would be a great fit. He's a proven pitcher who can dominate in the postseason, as evidenced by a 2.90 ERA over his six postseason appearances with the Texas Rangers.
Here are three teams that could be the best fits for the left-hander.
3. Texas Rangers
The defending World Series champions have plenty of pitching depth that should get them through the season, and they'll get a major boost when Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle return after the All-Star break.
For now though, their best starter is Nathan Eovaldi, and to stay in the conversation for a World Series title, they'll need to add one more starter.
For a while, it seemed as though the Rangers were out of the running for Montgomery, and the team even made it clear that a reunion appeared unlikely. But given Snell's contract, Montgomery could now come at a much more affordable price and on a shorter-term deal with opt-outs. This could ultimately put the Rangers back in the running for the left-hander.
Montgomery would have a chance to reunite with pitching coach Mike Maddux, who has thrived alongside dating back to his time with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. He also reportedly prefers a smaller market, if such an opportunity exists.
Obviously, the left-hander was a postseason hero for the Rangers last October. In addition to his 2.90 ERA, he went 4-1, earning victories in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series and Game 7 of the ALCS.