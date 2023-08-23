Cubs-Tigers start time: Cubs rain delay updates from Detroit on Aug. 23
The Cubs-Tigers start time for the Aug. 23 game in Chicago was under a Cubs rain delay at Wrigley Field with fans waiting for updates.
The Chicago Cubs were set to conclude their series with the Detroit Tigers with another beautiful day game at Comerica Park. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans as a Cubs rain delay was put into effect before the first-pitch time of 12:10 p.m. CT ever arrived.
This series finale against the Tigers is a huge matchup for the Cubs in the playoff race. They currently occupy one of the three National League wild card spots in the playoffs standings, but there are five teams in the race that are currently separated by just one game. And as they're also only 3.5 games back from the NL Central lead, getting the win over Detroit and taking 2-of-3 in the series would be a massive boost.
As such, fans are anxious for the Cubs rain delay to subside. But when will the Cubs-Tigers start time be now with the game being delayed before it even started? Let's take a look at the latest updates.
Cubs-Tigers start time: Cubs rain delay updates for Aug. 23 in Detroit
When the Cubs announced the rain delay on social media, they did not announce a new start time or any clarification about when first pitch could be coming.
The good news is that, while it was a nasty storm passing over the day in Detroit, The Weather Channel is forecasting that the precipitation and any electricity in the skies associated with the storms is set to pass over the area within the hour, making way for sunny skies and good baseball weather.
We will keep fans up to date with any further Cubs rain delay updates and any information about a new start time for the game against the Tigers as the Cubbies hope to keep in the thick of the NL playoff race.