Davante Adams lets Mark Davis know preference for Raiders head coach
Davante Adams knows who he wants to coach the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
The Las Vegas Raiders fired Josh McDaniels in early November after weeks of blatant tension in the locker room and on the practice field. While McDaniels wasn't necessarily hated, it became clear his coaching style was not suitable for that roster — or perhaps any roster. Las Vegas went 9-16 in one season and change with McDaniels at the helm.
In lieu of McDaniels, the Raiders have turned to former linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach. Las Vegas is 4-4 since Pierce took over, including an impressive win over Kansas City. The vibes around the team have drastically improved. Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell has established a rhythm as full-time starter and the defense has been, frankly, elite.
The Raiders' last two head coaching searches resulted in expensive, big-name hires — Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels. Neither really worked out. Las Vegas was immediately tied to all the flashiest head coaching candidates following McDaniels' dismissal, but it would appear Pierce has won over the locker room.
At the very least, he has won over Davante Adams. That is no small feat considering how vocal the Pro Bowl wideout has been about his discontentment over the last couple years.
"It's who I wanted, and he's my vote, and that's basically how the whole locker room feels," Adams told reporters. "He embodies what it means to be a Raider... I'm rooting for him."
Mark Davis has a difficult decision to make in the offseason. There are several intriguing coaching candidates floating around. Rumor has it Jim Harbaugh might leave Michigan. He is a classic Raiders name-brand candidate — and one that might actually work out. Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson has been a hot ticket lately. FanSided's John Buhler pointed to Cowboys D.C. Dan Quinn, Bengals O.C. Brian Callahan, and Seahawks O.C. Shane Waldron as other viable candidates back in November.
There are several quality options at Davis' fingertips. He will have to do his due dillegence. He can't make the decision based entirely on the mood in the locker room or the opinions of the fanbase. Las Vegas can't fall prisoner to the moment. That said, Pierce's success is noteworthy, and it's important to value your players' input. Especially your star players' input. A key part of NFL success is finding a coach who players invest in and care about. It translates to the field. The Raiders have absolutely found one right in their backyard.
We won't know Pierce's fate for a while. Davis will probably take time to evaluate the situation and form a decision. But, Adams' endorsement could go a long way toward cementing Pierce's place in the organization. If more players echo that sentiment in the weeks to come, it will be hard for Raiders ownership to ignore.