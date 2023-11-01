Josh McDaniels memes and Tweets: Social media reacts to Raiders firing
Social media had all the jokes as Josh McDaniels hit the unemployment line, fired by the Raiders hours after the NFL trade deadline.
By Josh Wilson
Josh McDaniels is done. The Las Vegas Raiders are, once again, on the search for a new head coach. Raiders fans, we implore you to protect your sanity and not look at his record as a head coach of the team, but just know it's not good.
McDaniels is fired just a year and a half after he was hired, and not long removed from Jon Gruden's resignation after the discovery of inappropriate emails sent during Gruden's time as an ESPN employee.
Once again, the Raiders need to find a new head coach.
The Raiders fired McDaniels along with general manager Dave Ziegler on late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. It will be an authentic era changeover with an entirely new GM and coach coming in.
Social media reacted to the firing. Here are some of the best memes and Tweets:
Some compared McDaniels walking away with his paycheck -- he still has several years left on his contract -- to that of Ed Orgeron being let go by LSU football:
McDaniels, financially speaking, is going to come out of this one just fine.
He probably shouldn't vacation in Vegas anytime soon though:
How long until McDaniels inevitably finds himself working for Bill Belichick again? McDaniels worked for the Patriots both before and after his last failed head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos.
Some poked fun at the wee hours of the night the news broke at. Wonder what McDaniels thought when he saw that 11 p.m. calendar invite pop up on his work email?
Raiders fans, for now, can rejoice. There's plenty of bad football to come in the next few years, though: