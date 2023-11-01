What was Josh McDaniels record coaching Raiders?
Josh McDaniels has officially been fired by the Las Vegas Raiders. How did his time go?
By Josh Wilson
The Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler experience is over for Las Vegas Raiders fans. Unfortunately, the next few years do not project to be much better for the team and organization, since the team has made plenty of poor roster-building decisions with no clear path out from under them to turn this travesty into a winner in short order.
It will get bad before it gets good.
But that said, the team can now look to a new era, which may be solace enough for fans who have been calling for McDaniels to be fired for... I don't know, Week 1 of his tenure with the team, perhaps?
Monday Night Football in Week 8 featured a lame 14-point showing by the Raiders. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, two offensive stars, were clearly not happy with things. Though they didn't name McDaniels, they did everything but put him on blast for his performance, and rightly so.
Now that the McDaniels era is over, we can look at his tenure in totality.
Josh McDaniels head coaching record with Raiders
Two short seasons (really, 1.5 seasons) with the Raiders is all McDaniels got. He went 6-11 in his first year and 3-5 in his second year, leaving him with a final record of 9-16, a win percentage of .360.
The team never made the postseason under McDaniels' leadership.
Josh McDaniels head coaching record all-time
McDaniels previously coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, a tenure that also lasted just one and a half seasons. With Denver, McDaniels coached 28 games, three more than in Vegas, to the tune of an 11-17 record (.393 winning percentage). He was fired after Week 13 of the 2010 season.
Here's how things went season-by-season for McDaniels:
Year
Wins
Losses
2009
8
8
2010
3
9
2022
6
11
2023
3
5
Here's team by team:
Team
Wins
Losses
Broncos
11
17
Raiders
9
16
Leaving him with a grand total of a 20-33 head coaching record, .377 win percentage.