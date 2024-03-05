7 best QBs the Denver Broncos can add to replace Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era of Denver Broncos football lasted about as long as some spicy Hollywood marriages. Here are seven options the Broncos have to replace their former starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
6. Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix
If the Broncos stand pat at where they are picking in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, they will be in an advantageous position to reach on Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. While I attest that he is a first-round talent and the type of player that would flourish in Sean Payton's system, he has a finite ceiling as an NFL starter. The good news is that he probably has the highest floor of any rookie quarterback.
To me, Nix is closer to Derek Carr than he is to Kenny Pickett. This is why the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Nix doesn't make any sense. They already have Nix at home, and that is Pickett. But when it comes to Denver, I kind of like the fit with Nix going to them in the top-16. Yes, it will be a reach, but the last thing you want is for him to go to the Los Angeles Rams and be groomed into a new starter.
Big game experience is on Nix's side from his three years at Auburn and two years at Oregon. He is not for everyone; he is what he is. However, Nix's football acumen and overall likability as a teammate will serve him at the next level. While I don't think he is going to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player at the next level, he should still be a better option than what the Broncos have under center since 2016.
At this point, wouldn't Broncos Country just want someone like a Jay Cutler or even a Jake Plummer?