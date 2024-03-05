7 best QBs the Denver Broncos can add to replace Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era of Denver Broncos football lasted about as long as some spicy Hollywood marriages. Here are seven options the Broncos have to replace their former starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
Broncos Country, let's ride ... off into free agency! Yes, the Denver Broncos have officially parted ways with Mr. Unlimited himself, Russell Wilson. His two-year run quarterbacking the Broncos was defined by sub-.500 seasons, head-coaching changes and doing high-knees in the middle of an aisle on an airplane during a transatlantic flight while the rest of his teammates were trying to sleep. Yay, that...
So what will the Broncos to do? Well, they cannot draft a quarterback for the life of them, as John Elway and Peyton Manning were selected by the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts. Does this mean trade for either Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew II? I wouldn't put it past George Paton, who really needs to start feeling the heat for this Frankenstein monster of a football team he has assembled.
Truth be told, the Broncos will upgrade at quarterback, mostly because it can't get any worse. Wait, actually they could. Denver could sign either Ryan Tannehill or Jameis Winston in free agency or see what the New York Jets want for BYU legend Zach Wilson. But because Sean Payton did not come out of retirement to coach a crappy football team, I would expect Sports Patton Oswalt to get this right...
Here are the magnificent seven quarterbacks the Broncos could look to acquire this NFL offseason.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
I think this would go to hell in a hand basket faster than letting Russ cook. We saw how that worked out, alright. I distinctly remember Mile High catching on fire in the wake of trading for Wilson. While it could have been akin to the Atlanta Braves press box catching on fire the day of the Fred McGriff trade, only one of these guys is a hall of famer, and that one is sporting a Baseball World ball cap.
The idea of signing Baker Mayfield as a free agent actually makes some sense. He patterned his game after New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees ... and Wilson. He told me that right before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns way back in 2018. In a vacuum, Mayfield can work in Denver. The problem is that he cannot go to the same division as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Truth be told, Mayfield is way more likely to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his free agency. I would also say that other teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots would have a ton of interest for him as well. There are a handful of teams that are better equipped to compete in 2024 than the Broncos, so why would Mayfield really want to go there?
Not only can the Broncos do better, Mayfield can do better. Regardless, he is still better than Wilson.