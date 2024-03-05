7 best QBs the Denver Broncos can add to replace Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era of Denver Broncos football lasted about as long as some spicy Hollywood marriages. Here are seven options the Broncos have to replace their former starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
5. North Carolina Tar Heels QB Drake Maye
This could go either way. There is so much variance with Drake Maye's game, it is ridiculous. No, I don't think he is going to fall all the way to where the Broncos are picking, but he could be a trade-up candidate for a quarterback-desperate team like Denver. He has arm talent for days, but is a bit of a bucking bronco. So do the Broncos want to take their chance on Maye being the next Josh Allen?
Right now, I have been down on the former North Carolina star over the last several weeks. He was my sure-fire QB2 in the NFL. Now, he is clearly third behind USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels, with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy hot on his tail. With Sean Payton being a noted quarterback whisperer, I would venture to guess that he will get the most out of Maye's raw talent over in Denver.
But even then, I still think there is major bust potential with Maye. He and Williams probably offer the most coming out of the six potential first-round quarterbacks. Michael Penix Jr.'s medicals check out, but he is a late first-round pick at best. This probably helps his NFL career to some degree, whereas whatever team Maye goes to matters. I don't hate the Denver fit, but this is not guaranteed to work.
I would much rather see Drake Maye go to the Minnesota Vikings, but Denver is not a bad option.