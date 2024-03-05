7 best QBs the Denver Broncos can add to replace Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era of Denver Broncos football lasted about as long as some spicy Hollywood marriages. Here are seven options the Broncos have to replace their former starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
4. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
We can now officially consider the Broncos as a contender in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. For my money, the Atlanta Falcons should be the favorite to land him. Zac Robinson runs a similar scheme to what he ran in Washington for years. The Falcons need a franchise quarterback desperately. Also, his wife is from the Metro Atlanta area. However, Denver would also be markedly better with Cousins.
Criminally underrated, Cousins should go down as one of the most precise passers of his generation. While he has struggled to win games in critical spots and in primetime over his career, look at where he has played. Washington is an inherently dysfunctional mess, and the Minnesota Vikings still haven't had a quarterback who is better than Fran Tarkenton. Denver is still chasing Peyton Manning.
Overall, Cousins would do very well in Sean Payton's offense. If the Broncos are interested in him, then I could see Denver striking up a deal for him in free agency. The problem is they are already paying Russell Wilson a ton of money. Cousins will certainly command more than Baker Mayfield, but he is not going to come cheap either. This is why free agency is not the best option for the Broncos.
Cousins could have this team fighting for playoff contention, but there are better options for him.