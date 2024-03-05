7 best QBs the Denver Broncos can add to replace Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era of Denver Broncos football lasted about as long as some spicy Hollywood marriages. Here are seven options the Broncos have to replace their former starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
3. LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels
If there is any quarterback worth giving up the farm for to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft, it would have to be for Jayden Daniels if you are the Denver Broncos. Daniels is coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season at LSU. While he was only so-so at his previous stop at Arizona State, Daniels became a legend in Baton Rouge playing for Brian Kelly, getting better with every single snap he took for him.
Right now, Daniels feels like a top-three lock, probably the second quarterback coming off the board, if we are being totally honest. It is hard to see him falling past the Washington Commanders picking at No. 2, so it would take pretty much all the draft equity the Broncos have to move up to get him. While I would probably just sit back and draft someone else, Daniels just might be the next Lamar Jackson.
While I wouldn't say he is a tractor like Jackson clearly is, with the right coaching, Daniels has shown us that he can be at the top of his sport in the right situation. Getting to work with Sean Payton in Denver would be massive. Keep in mind that he probably has plenty of friends still at LSU from his days being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Daniels to Denver makes this team interesting.
If the Broncos really want a player like Daniels, they will probably have to move up twice to get him.