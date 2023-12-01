DJ Uiagalelei transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for Oregon State QB
And into the transfer portal goes former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
3. San Diego State Aztecs have made an exciting HC hire in Sean Lewis
While going down to the Group of Five may not be what Uiagalelei wants to do, keep in mind that Oregon State is about to lose its Power Five designation alongside Washington State with the dissolution of the Pac-12. Odds are, the Beavers and Cougars will eventually join the Mountain West, but that may not be until 2025 or so. However, there is a Mountain West spot worth monitoring here...
With San Diego State hiring former Colorado offensive coordinator and Kent State head coach Sean Lewis as Brady Hoke's long-term successor, Aztecs football is about to be oodles of fun over in the Mountain West. Group of Five designation be damned, SDSU is now on a shortlist of say around five schools that are certainly capable of making the jump up to the Power Five, or whatever it becomes.
Transferring to San Diego State would allow Uiagalelei to stay out on the West Coast, as well as contend for the College Football Playoff right away because of expansion. If SDSU were to win the Mountain West in Lewis' first year in the job, that might be good enough to get one of the AQ spots as the fifth-best conference champion. Uiagalelei could also improve his draft stock considerably there.
It may look like a slight regression, but it may be what it takes to get Uiagalelei drafted high in 2025.