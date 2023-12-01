DJ Uiagalelei transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for Oregon State QB
And into the transfer portal goes former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
4. Kentucky Wildcats could look to replace Devin Leary this offseason
Keep an eye on the Kentucky Wildcats over the next few weeks for a multitude of reasons. The most obvious is with regards to the transfer portal. UK's last two starting quarterbacks came to Lexington by way of the portal. Will Levis came to Kentucky by way of Penn State. Devin Leary played the bulk of his college football for Dave Doeren over at North Carolina State. The third time is the charm, right?
Even if head coach Mark Stoops were to theoretically leave Kentucky for his alma mater should the Iowa Hawkeyes post open up with Kirk Ferentz potentially retiring, the Wildcats have a great offensive mind back on staff in Liam Coen. No, it would not shock me if Coen got promoted from within to be Kentucky's next head coach in that hypothetical situation. Plus, he would need another quarterback.
Given that this is Leary's last year of eligibility, UK will need a succession plan in place to replace him. It may be through recruiting, but there are plenty of promising quarterbacks available in the portal. Uiagalelei already had great success in the same relative region at Clemson. Though a return trip to Clemson is probably out of the question now, Kentucky is a unique opportunity to go play in the SEC.
There are potentially too many moving pieces to get Uiagalelei to Lexington, but I would not hate this.