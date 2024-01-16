Grading 4 possible Tua Tagovailoa replacements for the Miami Dolphins
After another disappointing end to the season, what options do the Miami Dolphins have at quarterback besides Tua Tagovailoa?
By Kinnu Singh
2. Michael Penix Jr. is another NFL Draft option for Dolphins
Washington's Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies on a whirlwind pursuit of the National Championship title, marking the school's second playoff appearance under the current CFP format. Penix Jr.'s stellar college resume was commemorated as a Hesiman finalist who finished second in voting behind LSU's Jayden Daniels.
In an ideal world, Penix would fall far enough in the 2024 NFL Draft for Miami to grab him without needing to trade up in the first round. By drafting a quarterback instead of signing one in free agency, the Dolphins wouldn't have to worry about paying two veteran quarterbacks. Having Penix on a rookie contract would allow Miami to develop him behind Tagovailoa, and then re-evaluate both quarterbacks after the 2024 season.
Penix being a left-handed quarterback like Tagovailoa doesn't hurt either. Although Miami did a good job of keeping Tagovailoa upright in the pocket this season, his injury history is well-documented. If Miami's starting quarterback happens to miss any time during the 2024 season, the Dolphins wouldn't need to adjust play designs or protection schemes for a right-handed quarterback. The receivers wouldn't have to adjust to a different spin on the ball either.
The similarities between Michael Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa extend beyond them both being left-handed. Penix would thrive in a play-action-heavy offense that takes advantage of his accuracy and gives him the ability to deliver the ball to his playmakers.
Grade: 5/10