Grading 4 possible Tua Tagovailoa replacements for the Miami Dolphins
After another disappointing end to the season, what options do the Miami Dolphins have at quarterback besides Tua Tagovailoa?
By Kinnu Singh
3. Could the Dolphins draft Bo Nix to replace Kirk Cousins?
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has put together quite a resume in his two seasons with the Ducks. The former Auburn quarterback had a standout 2023 season in which he tied for the national lead in passing touchdowns with 40. Nix was just the fourth Duck in history to be considered a Heisman Trophy finalist. He finished third in voting for the prestigious award, behind quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
At the collegiate level, Nix has proven he has the necessary arm talent to throw the ball all over the field and the mobility to escape the pocket. McDaniel would be able to scheme up quite a few plays that have been out of the question with Tagovailoa.
With five seasons at starting quarterback under his belt, Nix is experienced, protects the football and has displayed the ability to make the correct read. If he had some time to sit and develop – as Jordan Love did in Green Bay — Nix could prove to be a better option than Tagovailoa down the road.
At the end of the day, the most enticing factor about Nix may just be that he isn't expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. He could prove to be a worthwhile addition in case Miami does begin to reconsider its future with Tagovailoa down the road.
Grade: 4/10