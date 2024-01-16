Grading 4 possible Tua Tagovailoa replacements for the Miami Dolphins
After another disappointing end to the season, what options do the Miami Dolphins have at quarterback besides Tua Tagovailoa?
By Kinnu Singh
1. Could the Dolphins trade for Dak Prescott?
The Cowboys could save $34 million by trading Dak Prescott before his roster bonus kicks in on March 17. The Cowboys 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers may have been the final straw for owner Jerry Jones. In that game, Prescott didn't have a single passing yard entering the second quarter.
Still, the 2023 NFL season was one of Prescott's best seasons of his career. For the Dolphins, Prescott would represent an upgrade over Tua. He has shown the ability to make passes down the field to explosive receivers and could take advantage of Miami’s dynamic playmakers on offense.
Would the Cowboys want Tagovailoa? It’s unlikely. Despite Tua’s statistical output this season, Prescott has fewer flaws in his game. Tagovailoa also hasn’t shown the ability to beat good teams. To make matters worse, he is a huge injury risk.
Also, the cost of trading for Prescott could be too high. A one-for-one quarterback swap likely wouldn't get it done, and Prescott's contract would be a lot for Miami to take on. The Dolphins have a lot of pending free agents that need to get signed, and such a large investment in a quarterback would likely weaken the overall strength of the roster.
Grade: 6/10