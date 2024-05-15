Donte DiVincenzo offers some serious bulletin board material after blowing out Pacers
The New York Knicks are riding high after a blowout victory over the Pacers in Game 5 and one of their top starters spoke about an "altercation" between him and Pacers' starter Myles Turner in the matchup. DiVincenzo told SNY and other reporters that the Pacers "were trying to be tough guys". He continued saying, that this is "not their identity" and "nobody's gonna fight in the NBA".
These comments come after New York and Indiana had multiple physical incidents during Game 5 that was barely a contest as the Knicks blew out the Pacers in the second half. While no punches were thrown, Turner and DiVincenzo started pushing each other and it could have resulted in an actual brawl if referees hadn't stepped in and made sure that neither side got physical.
With Game 6 set for Friday and elimination for the Pacers on the line, things could get physical again,.
Will Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers get physical?
Honestly, it's unlikely that either team will start an all-out brawl in Game 6. Neither of these franchises has the makeup of a squad that gets extremely physical or loses its cool. Yes, Indiana has had incidents in the past with Milwaukee but that more or less seems to be a single squad issue. Rather than get physical, Indiana will likely try to outrun the Knicks in Game 6 to extend the series.
The Pacers will be hoping that their fast-paced offense is enough to make the Knicks fatigued and force a Game 7 back at MSG. Clearly, New York will need to make sure that Indiana has to settle for half-court offense for the majority of the game.