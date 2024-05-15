Miles McBride’s new Knicks role was the difference in Game 5 win over Pacers
After Game 4, the New York Knicks seemed doomed to lose their second-round series to the Indiana Pacers. They looked extremely fatigued and got blown out by the Pacers' fast-paced offense.
Despite having the same limited roster in Game 5, the Knicks were able to flip the script and blow out the Pacers, 121-91, on their way to a 3-2 series lead. While many things changed between Games 4 and 5, one key difference was the slotting of Miles McBride into the starting lineup.
Miles McBride's new role changed things for the Knicks
The young guard had already been playing deep minutes off the bench as one of the only veterans that Tom Thibodeau trusts to play heavy minutes. But McBride's role changed in Game 5 as he was put into the starting lineup for the first time this series and performed extremely well. With several veterans out with injury, New York was missing spacing even as Donte DiVincenzo tried his absolute best to space the floor as much as he could.
While McBride's 17 points on 46 percent shooting isn't something that will be remembered, his play on the court was a key difference in why the Knicks won this game. Clearly, Thibodeau's choice to put McBride in the starting lineup paid off.
Yes, Jalen Brunson had another game that proves his playoff run will be etched in Knicks history. Yes, Isaiah Hartenstein's rebounding performance was commanding. Still, the squad needed McBride's energy, defense, and spacing for New York to win this game. The young guard also played amazing defense on Tyrese Haliburton as the Pacers star was limited to 13 points for the entire game.
The Knicks are heading back on the road for Game 6 and will face an away crowd that will surely be fired up. While winning on the road will be tough for New York, the path to advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals can get a lot easier if McBride is able to have the same success in a starting role.