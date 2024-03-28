Draymond Green’s first tweet since ejection missed the point for Steve Kerr, Warriors
Draymond Green seems to have taken nothing away from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr publicly addressing his recent actions if his first tweet following his ejection against the Orlando Magic is any indication.
By Lior Lampert
After getting away with what appeared to be a flagrant foul on Miami Heat veteran guard Patty Mills, Golden State Warriors problem child Draymond Green got ejected from the following game against the Orlando Magic approximately 24 hours later – less than four minutes into the first quarter.
Luckily for Green and Golden State, they were able to pull out a gritty 101-93 victory on the road against a scintillating Magic team that had won 18 of their last 25 games without the presence of their defensive stalwart and four-time All-Star big man.
However, that didn’t stop Warriors head coach Steve Kerr from throwing Green under the bus in his postgame press conference. If his first post on social media since the ejection is any indication, it’s evident that the latter missed the point of the message the former was trying to send by airing his grievances publicly to the media.
Draymond Green completely missed point made by Warriors HC Steve Kerr
Green took to X (formerly known as Twitter) following the game to congratulate his teammates on a hard-fought victory, telling them he appreciates them “holding it down” without him.
While it is nice to see Green support his team, it would be nicer if he were on the floor and contributed to the victory rather than watching from the sidelines after he could not control his emotions.
Kerr tried expressing this to reporters after the game in hopes that it would get through to Green, but the memo wasn't received by the four-time All-Star if his tweet is any indication.
There is never a good time for one of your best players to be thrown out of a game less than four minutes after tip-off. But with the red-hot Houston Rockets (winners of 10 straight) trailing the Warriors by only one game for 10th place in the Western Conference and the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the ejection was far from ideal under the circumstances.