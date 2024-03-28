Steve Kerr throws Draymond Green under the bus and throws it in reverse over ejection
Four-time All-Star, four-time champion, and 21-time ejected star Draymond Green lasted just four minutes into the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Orlando Magic. Steve Kerr isn't making excuses.
By Kinnu Singh
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a game for the fourth time this season. This time, it came less than four minutes into a pivotal game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Green was ejected for picking up two technical fouls while arguing with official Ray Acosta. The first came when Green made contact with the official's arm, and the second technical and automatic ejection came after Green continued to argue as he walked toward the bench.
Steve Kerr doesn't seem happy with Draymond Green after ejection
Head coach Steve Kerr isn't making any excuses for Green's behavior.
"Too bad," Kerr said after the game of Green's ejection. "It was unfortunate. He deserved it. He'll bounce back. I'm just proud of the guys for stepping up."
Kerr also stated that the ejection doesn't erode the confidence he has in Green moving forward.
Green now has 21 career ejections to go alongside four All-Stars and four NBA championships, second only to Rasheed Wallace's 29 ejections for most in NBA history.
Green has had multiple altercations and outbursts over the past two years. He punched former teammate Jordan Poole during training camp prior to the 2022-23 season and was suspended for one game during the 2023 playoffs for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.
This was Green's fourth time being ejected from a game this season, and his first ejection since he served a 12-game suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face in December. Prior to that suspension, Green served a five-game suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an altercation in November.
This isn't the first time that Kerr has supported punishment for Green's behavior. Kerr echoed a similar sentiment when Green served his suspension in December, although he was much more empathetic then.
"I think the suspension makes sense," Kerr said at the time. "To me, this is about more than basketball. It's about helping Draymond. ... This is about someone who I believe in, someone who I have known for a decade, someone who I love for his loyalty, his commitment, his passion, his love for his teammates, his friends, his family. Trying to help that guy. Because the one who grabbed Rudy, choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year, that’s the guy who has to change and he knows that."
The Warriors are battling to keep their postseason hopes alive. Entering Wednesday night, they led the Houston Rockets by a single game for the No. 10 seed — the final Play-In spot. Their matchup against Orlando was going to be a difficult one, especially with Jonathan Kuminga sidelined for the game, and Green didn't make it any easier. The frustration from Steph Curry was visible after the ejection.
The Warriors have struggled this season, but Green's return to the lineup has helped them make a late surge as one of the league's best defensive teams. Green is averaging 8.8 points per game, his most since the 2017-18 season, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists per game. He's shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, his highest three-point percentage since the 2015-16 season. The Warriors defense improves by nearly five points per 100 possessions when he's on the court.
Golden State will face the Houston Rockets next Thursday for another pivotal matchup in the Play-In race.