Draymond Green calls out Warriors bad habits after another embarrassing loss
Draymond Green has called out the rest of his Warriors squad. Green is hoping to keep them in the Play-In as they are only a game ahead of 11th place.
After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors are in danger of losing the final Play-In Tournament spot. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Draymond Green thinks that the squad doesn't "have great habits" right now.
Golden State is a squad on the brink with a possible below-500 record facing them as the franchise is currently 7-8 in their last 15 games. The schedule does lighten up a bit as the team faces off against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs after facing two solid Eastern Conference play-in/playoff teams in the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.
The Warriors have been facing a lot of injuries and a lengthy suspension from Draymond Green but the team is only a game ahead of the Rockets for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Will the Rockets take a Warriors team that clearly doesn't have winning habits?
Will the Rockets take away the final spot of the Play-In Tournament from the Warriors?
Right now, the Warriors do not look like a squad that will make the play-in tournament. Outside of Steph Curry, this entire squad has issues which is very bad because this roster is veteran-led. There are some bright spots like Brandin Podziemski but Golden State is in a big hole.
Houston has a golden opportunity to at least try to fulfill part of the offseason goals by making the Play-In Tournament this season. The Rockets are clearly rolling as they are riding an eight-game winning streak and will probably extend it to nine with the lowly Portland Trail Blazers coming up.
Even if they don't end up fixing their issues one of their key cornerstones Draymond Green has realized that the squad has issues and has tried publicly calling out the rest of his team in an effort to help them going forward.