Draymond Green pulls another Draymond Green, throwing opponent to the floor by the neck
Draymond Green is known for having a bit of a short fuse, but he took things a bit too far last night, again, pulling Patty Mills to the ground by his throat.
By Curt Bishop
Draymond Green is known to have a bit of a short fuse from time to time.
The Golden State Warriors big man has made some very questionable fouls and has been in trouble multiple times because of his actions, which often result in him serving a suspension.
On Tuesday, as the Warriors were facing the Miami Heat, Green made another questionable play that once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
While Nikola Jovic passed the ball to Bam Adebayo, Green had a brief run in with veteran guard Patrick Mills, grabbing him by the neck and pulling him to the ground.
Draymond stays true to form, gets away with questionable call
After the incident took place, the play was reviewed, but not because of what Green did.
Instead, the officials were reviewing the play to determine if the basket scored by Adebayo during the altercation would count. Officials deemed that Green's play was not unnecessary.
Obviously, Green is known for being a little bit forceful on the court. But it's clear that the veteran big man got away with a flagrant foul on this play.
Contact is obviously part of the game, but this looked to be intentional and unnecessary, and Green definitely took things a bit too far when he grabbed Mills in such a manner.
Earlier in the year, he served two suspensions for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and later hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face in a separate game against the Phoenix Suns.
Green scored 4 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists as the Warriors defeated the Heat on Tuesday night, but his contributions were lost in the fact that he seemed to get away with a very extreme foul, which is something that the referees should have been paying closer attention to rather than trying to determine if the basket would count.
If anything, this is something the league should at least look into, as Green definitely crossed a line with his actions on Tuesday night. We'll see if anything comes of this and if the league decides to take action.