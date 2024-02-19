EPL table: Will Everton escape relegation zone with win, lose or draw vs Palace?
Here's how the EPL table will shift with all three possibilities on Monday night between Everton and Crystal Palace.
By Josh Wilson
Liverpool were winners of the 25th matchday weekend, earning a top table spot after Manchester City suffered a loss. City has a makeup game (Week 18) against Brentford on Tuesday that could get them back on track, but for now, Liverpool is top of the table.
At the other end of the table, Luton put forward a great match against the far superior Manchester United losing 2-1, but ultimately couldn't earn any points to get themselves some breathing room in the relegation half of the table.
Premier League table after Everton vs Crystal Palace
Everton standings in EPL table if they lose vs Crystal Palace
Everton absolutely needs a win here. The club, based on its on-field perforrmances, should be 12th or 13th in the table, but take a 10-point deduction because of breaching profitability and sustainability rules relating to financial losses. They have already appealed.
In this outcome, Crystal Palace is the obvious winner, adding three points of breathing room in their quest to stay out of the relegation zone.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Arsenal
55
3
Manchester City
53
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
44
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Crystal Palace
27
15
Brentford
25
16
Nottingham Forest
24
17
Luton Town
20
18
Everton
19
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13
Everton standings in EPL table if they draw vs Crystal Palace
A draw is not enough for Everton to get out of the three bottom relegation spots in the table. They would be tied up with Luton Town F.C.
Palace similarly will take the point over nothing, but one point does not earn them much reason to be calm with their spot in the table moving forward.
Everton standings in EPL table if they win vs Crystal Palace
Luton Town, who couldn't get out of Sunday's game with any points, will hate to see Palace lose to Everton because it means they'd be back in the relegation zone.
Crystal Palace may feel the pressure of Everton on the pitch, and will also feel them pressing up on them on the table if they surrender three points on Sunday.
