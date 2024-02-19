Fansided

EPL table: Will Everton escape relegation zone with win, lose or draw vs Palace?

Here's how the EPL table will shift with all three possibilities on Monday night between Everton and Crystal Palace.

By Josh Wilson

Everton v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay
Everton v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay / James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages
Liverpool were winners of the 25th matchday weekend, earning a top table spot after Manchester City suffered a loss. City has a makeup game (Week 18) against Brentford on Tuesday that could get them back on track, but for now, Liverpool is top of the table.

At the other end of the table, Luton put forward a great match against the far superior Manchester United losing 2-1, but ultimately couldn't earn any points to get themselves some breathing room in the relegation half of the table.

Premier League table after Everton vs Crystal Palace

  1. Everton standings in EPL table if they lose vs Crystal Palace
  2. Everton standings in EPL table if they draw vs Crystal Palace
  3. Everton standings in EPL table if they lose vs Crystal Palace

Everton standings in EPL table if they lose vs Crystal Palace

Everton absolutely needs a win here. The club, based on its on-field perforrmances, should be 12th or 13th in the table, but take a 10-point deduction because of breaching profitability and sustainability rules relating to financial losses. They have already appealed.

In this outcome, Crystal Palace is the obvious winner, adding three points of breathing room in their quest to stay out of the relegation zone.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Crystal Palace

27

15

Brentford

25

16

Nottingham Forest

24

17

Luton Town

20

18

Everton

19

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

Everton standings in EPL table if they draw vs Crystal Palace

A draw is not enough for Everton to get out of the three bottom relegation spots in the table. They would be tied up with Luton Town F.C.

Palace similarly will take the point over nothing, but one point does not earn them much reason to be calm with their spot in the table moving forward.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

25

15

Crystal Palace

25

16

Nottingham Forest

24

17

Luton Town

20

18

Everton

20

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

Everton standings in EPL table if they lose vs Crystal Palace

Luton Town, who couldn't get out of Sunday's game with any points, will hate to see Palace lose to Everton because it means they'd be back in the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace may feel the pressure of Everton on the pitch, and will also feel them pressing up on them on the table if they surrender three points on Sunday.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

25

15

Nottingham Forest

24

16

Crystal Palace

24

17

Everton

22

18

Luton Town

20

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

feed

