EPL table: Liverpool the big winner after Man City, Chelsea draw

Here is where Liverpool and everyone else stand after Manchester City and Liverpool ended in a draw.

By Josh Wilson

Manchester City's draw felt more like a loss for them, a win for Chelsea, and a massive win for Liverpool. Though Arsenal remain hot on Liverpool's tail at two points down with another massive goal onslaught this weekend, Liverpool is now four points ahead of Chelsea.

Had any more of the 31 shots City took on Saturday found the back of the net, Liverpool would have been just two points ahead of City as well. Now, they have breathing room, with winnable matches ahead of them in Luton Town, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest in league play before they take on City on March 10.

Liverpool's focus can continue to be solely on its own performances, as it has been for the season.

Liverpool standings: EPL table is a big win with Man City draw

Liverpool remains atop the table. Rounding out UEFA slots is Aston Villa with Tottenham hot on their trail.

West Ham has hit a proper free-fall with a 2-0 loss to a beatable Nottingham Forest team that outplayed the Hammers in a fast-paced game with far more quality shots.

Interestingly, though Chelsea only gained a point, they look a sleeper to turn things around following a win and a draw. If the tide has truly changed for them, they are only a handful of points out from the No. 7 spot that Newcastle currently occupies.

Team

Points

Liverpool

57

Arsenal

55

Manchester City

53

Aston Villa

49

Tottenham

47

Manchester United

41

Newcastle

37

West Ham United

36

Brighton

35

Chelsea

35

Wolves

35

Fulham

29

Bournemouth

28

Brentford

25

Nottingham Forest

24

Crystal Palace

24

Luton Town

20

Everton

19

Burnley

13

Sheffield United

13

EPL table by home matches

Truly, you'll never walk alone if you're a Liverpool player at Anfield. The team does so well playing in front of its fans as you might expect.

Team

Points

Liverpool

32

Arsenal

29

Man City

28

Aston Villa

28

Tottenham

27

Newcastle

26

Brighton

23

Fulham

22

Manchester United

22

West Ham United

19

Chelsea

18

Wolves

18

Nottingham Forest

15

Brentford

15

Bournemouth

13

Everton

12

Crystal Palace

12

Luton Town

11

Sheffield United

8

Burnley

5

EPL table by away matches

What we learn here is don't sleep on Arsenal just yet, who have accrued the most points away from home.

Team

Points

Arsenal

26

Manchester City

25

Liverpool

25

Aston Villa

21

Tottenham

20

Manchester United

19

Wolves

17

Chelsea

17

Everton

17

West Ham United

17

Bournemouth

15

Brighton

12

Crystal Palace

12

Newcastle

11

Brentford

10

Luton Town

9

Nottingham Forest

9

Burnley

8

Fulham

7

Sheffield United

5

