EPL table: Liverpool the big winner after Man City, Chelsea draw
Here is where Liverpool and everyone else stand after Manchester City and Liverpool ended in a draw.
By Josh Wilson
Manchester City's draw felt more like a loss for them, a win for Chelsea, and a massive win for Liverpool. Though Arsenal remain hot on Liverpool's tail at two points down with another massive goal onslaught this weekend, Liverpool is now four points ahead of Chelsea.
Had any more of the 31 shots City took on Saturday found the back of the net, Liverpool would have been just two points ahead of City as well. Now, they have breathing room, with winnable matches ahead of them in Luton Town, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest in league play before they take on City on March 10.
Liverpool's focus can continue to be solely on its own performances, as it has been for the season.
Liverpool standings: EPL table is a big win with Man City draw
Liverpool remains atop the table. Rounding out UEFA slots is Aston Villa with Tottenham hot on their trail.
West Ham has hit a proper free-fall with a 2-0 loss to a beatable Nottingham Forest team that outplayed the Hammers in a fast-paced game with far more quality shots.
Interestingly, though Chelsea only gained a point, they look a sleeper to turn things around following a win and a draw. If the tide has truly changed for them, they are only a handful of points out from the No. 7 spot that Newcastle currently occupies.
Team
Points
Liverpool
57
Arsenal
55
Manchester City
53
Aston Villa
49
Tottenham
47
Manchester United
41
Newcastle
37
West Ham United
36
Brighton
35
Chelsea
35
Wolves
35
Fulham
29
Bournemouth
28
Brentford
25
Nottingham Forest
24
Crystal Palace
24
Luton Town
20
Everton
19
Burnley
13
Sheffield United
13
EPL table by home matches
Truly, you'll never walk alone if you're a Liverpool player at Anfield. The team does so well playing in front of its fans as you might expect.
Team
Points
Liverpool
32
Arsenal
29
Man City
28
Aston Villa
28
Tottenham
27
Newcastle
26
Brighton
23
Fulham
22
Manchester United
22
West Ham United
19
Chelsea
18
Wolves
18
Nottingham Forest
15
Brentford
15
Bournemouth
13
Everton
12
Crystal Palace
12
Luton Town
11
Sheffield United
8
Burnley
5
EPL table by away matches
What we learn here is don't sleep on Arsenal just yet, who have accrued the most points away from home.
Team
Points
Arsenal
26
Manchester City
25
Liverpool
25
Aston Villa
21
Tottenham
20
Manchester United
19
Wolves
17
Chelsea
17
Everton
17
West Ham United
17
Bournemouth
15
Brighton
12
Crystal Palace
12
Newcastle
11
Brentford
10
Luton Town
9
Nottingham Forest
9
Burnley
8
Fulham
7
Sheffield United
5