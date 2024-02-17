Fans obliterate Haaland, Manchester City for draw to unlikely Chelsea
Manchester City was shocked by Chelsea.
By Josh Wilson
Manchester City may still win the Premier League, but the top of the table just got a little tighter after City and Chelsea closed in a draw. For a good bit, it appeared Chelsea might do the unthinkable and come out of the match with three points to show for it, but a second-half goal from Rodri (83') locked it, where the game would finish.
City had plenty of opportunities in the second half and throughout the game. They ended with 31 shot attempts to Chelsea's 9, but only five were on target (Chelsea had 6). City also possessed the ball for 71% of the game.
Expected goals tilted toward City as well, with 2.91 going to City and 1.58 to Chelsea. But that's why the match is played, isn't it? We don't score based on expected goals. Why would we?
With the loss, City failed to win its 10th-straight game in all competitions and seventh straight in league play. It was also City's fifth home showing without a win this year.
Chelsea, meanwhile, has been turbulent, with reports coming out that several of its key players want out (subscription required). The new ownership's tenure has not gone to plan. But the win puts them up in the top half of the table once more. It may not have been the three points they desired, but it was one very crucial point based on the narrative.
Social media explodes as Manchester City looks vincible to Chelsea
Simply, it was not a good showing for City, who had every opportunity imaginable but just couldn't capitalize.
It was a really bad evening for Erling Haaland
After the match, Haaland pushed a camera away getting a glimpse of his distraught over the result.
He ended the match with nine shots, five off target and two blocked, with no goals on 1.71 expected.