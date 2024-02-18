Fansided

EPL table: Manchester United standings with win, lose or draw at Luton Town on Sunday

Here's how the EPL table will change with a win vs a loss to Luton Town for Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

By Josh Wilson

Luton Town v Manchester United - Premier League
Luton Town v Manchester United - Premier League / Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Liverpool was the winner of Saturday with a key second-straight win after a loss two weeks ago. In addition to their three points, they gained over Manchester City -- as did Arsenal -- thanks to City's absurd inability to capitalize on endless opportunities against Chelsea.

Despite City taking 31 shots to Chelsea's nine, it ended with a draw result and only a point in the table. Lucky for a key goal from Rodri in the 83rd minute, they walked away with one point instead of zero. Star striker Erling Haaland struggled with plenty of opportunities and displayed frustration after the match with the cameras rolling.

While the top three of the table appear dominant and most likely to win the league, there is Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Manchester United nipping at the heels. So Sunday's late slate match between Luton Town and United in Luton is of importance to the overall table.

Here's how the table will look based on a Manchester United win, draw, or loss.

EPL table with Manchester United win, loss or draw vs Luton

  1. Manchester United standings in EPL table if they lose vs Luton Town
  2. Manchester United standings in EPL table if they draw vs Luton Town
  3. Manchester United standings in EPL table if they win vs Luton Town

Manchester United standings in EPL table if they lose vs Luton Town

A loss vs Luton would not be the end of the world for Manchester United, though it wouldn't help them close any sort of gap. They would be firmly out of the top five if they can't win this week, behind Tottenham six points.

Meanwhile, Luton winning would keep itself further out of relegation. Coming into the afternoon Luton is a point ahead of Everton. They would earn a four-point window to keep themselves in position to stay in the top table for a second year.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

41

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

25

15

Nottingham Forest

24

16

Crystal Palace

24

17

Luton Town

23

18

Everton

19

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

Manchester United standings in EPL table if they draw vs Luton Town

A draw would be similarly disappointing for United. They would at least get the point to continue closing the gap, but not by much.

The point for Luton Town would be much more meaningful, giving them that extra bit of window above the relegation zone.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

42

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

25

15

Nottingham Forest

24

16

Crystal Palace

24

17

Luton Town

21

18

Everton

19

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

Manchester United standings in EPL table if they win vs Luton Town

This is the most exciting outcome for not just United, but all EPL fans who want to see a fun close of the season as teams compete for the top of the table. It lowers the distance between No. 1 and No. 6 to 13 instead of 16 if United loses.

It similarly makes the relegation battles exciting, keeping the top team in the relegation window just a point away from leap-frogging Luton.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

25

15

Nottingham Forest

24

16

Crystal Palace

24

17

Luton Town

20

18

Everton

19

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

feed

Home/Premier League