EPL table: Manchester United standings with win, lose or draw at Luton Town on Sunday
Here's how the EPL table will change with a win vs a loss to Luton Town for Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.
By Josh Wilson
Liverpool was the winner of Saturday with a key second-straight win after a loss two weeks ago. In addition to their three points, they gained over Manchester City -- as did Arsenal -- thanks to City's absurd inability to capitalize on endless opportunities against Chelsea.
Despite City taking 31 shots to Chelsea's nine, it ended with a draw result and only a point in the table. Lucky for a key goal from Rodri in the 83rd minute, they walked away with one point instead of zero. Star striker Erling Haaland struggled with plenty of opportunities and displayed frustration after the match with the cameras rolling.
While the top three of the table appear dominant and most likely to win the league, there is Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Manchester United nipping at the heels. So Sunday's late slate match between Luton Town and United in Luton is of importance to the overall table.
Here's how the table will look based on a Manchester United win, draw, or loss.
EPL table with Manchester United win, loss or draw vs Luton
Manchester United standings in EPL table if they lose vs Luton Town
A loss vs Luton would not be the end of the world for Manchester United, though it wouldn't help them close any sort of gap. They would be firmly out of the top five if they can't win this week, behind Tottenham six points.
Meanwhile, Luton winning would keep itself further out of relegation. Coming into the afternoon Luton is a point ahead of Everton. They would earn a four-point window to keep themselves in position to stay in the top table for a second year.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Arsenal
55
3
Manchester City
53
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
41
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Brentford
25
15
Nottingham Forest
24
16
Crystal Palace
24
17
Luton Town
23
18
Everton
19
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13
Manchester United standings in EPL table if they draw vs Luton Town
A draw would be similarly disappointing for United. They would at least get the point to continue closing the gap, but not by much.
The point for Luton Town would be much more meaningful, giving them that extra bit of window above the relegation zone.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Arsenal
55
3
Manchester City
53
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
42
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Brentford
25
15
Nottingham Forest
24
16
Crystal Palace
24
17
Luton Town
21
18
Everton
19
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13
Manchester United standings in EPL table if they win vs Luton Town
This is the most exciting outcome for not just United, but all EPL fans who want to see a fun close of the season as teams compete for the top of the table. It lowers the distance between No. 1 and No. 6 to 13 instead of 16 if United loses.
It similarly makes the relegation battles exciting, keeping the top team in the relegation window just a point away from leap-frogging Luton.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Arsenal
55
3
Manchester City
53
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
44
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Brentford
25
15
Nottingham Forest
24
16
Crystal Palace
24
17
Luton Town
20
18
Everton
19
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13