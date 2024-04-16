Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints
Joe Horn
Another controversial pick, but the New Orleans Saints have had a lot of really good receivers in their time. Many of them had their incredible niche, like Michael Thomas being the best possession receiver of this generation. Marques Colston was a really good partner for Drew Brees. Eric Martin was really good in the post-Archie Manning era. However, we went with Joe Horn.
Known as one of the receivers taking part in the touchdown dances that caused the NFL to turn into the “No Fun League,” Horn is more famous for his cell phone touchdown dance than his on-field contributions, but that’s a mistake. Horn was GREAT for those early 2000s Saints teams. He, Aaron Brooks, and the Ricky Williams/Deuce McAllister combinations made for one of the fun offenses in the NFL.
Horn had a strange start to his NFL career. He spent four seasons in Kansas City with little to no production. Before that, he became a Canadian Football star with the Memphis Mad Dogs (the CFL once tried to expand into the US for whatever reason). He used that performance to draw interest from the NFL, but he wasn’t even given a chance in Kansas City. Horn signed with the Saints in 2000 and finally found his home.
Horn made the Pro Bowl in four of his seven seasons with the Saints. He still holds the single-season record for receiving yards (1,399) and touchdowns (11 shared with Colston). He was just a consistent star every game. Horn had 100 yards in a game on 27 separate occasions, also a Saints record. Horn was also essential in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, serving as the public face of the team as the city was desperate to rebuild. He brought a message of hope to the Saints and New Orleans as a whole.