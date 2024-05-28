Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers: Replacing Aaron Jones with an expensive Josh Jacobs
Aaron Jones didn’t have the best season last year. He faced injury issues, and he is 29 years old. It’s getting to the point that his value wasn’t hitting the right place. So, the Packers made a move to cut him and re-sign AJ Dillon. If that was all, it would be weird but understandable. When they signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal, it shocked a lot of people.
For one, it happened within minutes of Jones' cut going public. Another crazy thing is just how much they paid Jacobs. But that really isn’t what it seems. The $48 million deal only has one year guaranteed. So, if Jacobs isn’t good next season, then they’ll just cut him.
The reason this is up here is they are taking a chance on a player in a very important year for Jordan Love. Love looked great at the end of last year after having a ROUGH start. He is the young darling, just like Trevor Lawrence was last season. He has to deliver on that hype this season, especially on a legendary team like Green Bay.
Jacobs didn’t really have a good season last year. Yes, the Raiders offense did not play well, but Jacobs was a partial reason for that. After leading the league in rushing in 2022, he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in 2023. We shall see if he impacts the game like Jones did, both on the ground and in the passing game.