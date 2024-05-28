Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans: Joe Mixon
Many out there really liked the Joe Mixon move for the Houston Texans. That’s not our take on it. While we admit that Mixon is an upgrade over Devin Singletary, it’s not the type of upgrade that they could have taken with who was available. The Texans were a team that really made sense for Josh Jacobs. Austin Ekeler would have been a fun player for the C.J. Stroud-led offense. And Saquon Barkley would have been *chef’s kiss*.
So let’s quickly talk about why this does make sense. Mixon is one of the most dynamic running backs in the league. He’s also become a much better receiver over the last two seasons. If he is who we think he is, this will be a good move for the Texans this season.
Unfortunately, Mixon is not the normal 27-year-old running back. He’s been in the league for seven seasons, meaning he’s dealt with his share of injuries. The Texans still have Dameon Pierce as their backup, who very much failed as the starter last season. So, if Mixon can’t stay healthy, the Texans are looking at putting the load on Pierce again.
After the trade, which already cost the Texans a seventh-round pick, they gave him a three-year deal worth about $8 million per season. Maybe they wanted to go with Mixon to save a little money over some of the free-agent running backs, but this just doesn’t feel like the right choice.