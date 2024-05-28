Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Indianapolis Colts: Signing Joe Flacco
We knew someone was going to do it. Someone was going to sign Joe Flacco off his crazy run with the Browns, ignoring the previous five seasons of mediocre play. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year finished last season with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in five games. Even last season, where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs despite not starting the season in Cleveland, he was a volatile quarterback.
He went to the one situation that really needed him to deliver. Flacco is playing for the Indianapolis Colts, a team praying that Anthony Richardson can stay healthy this year. The Colts spent most of this offseason re-signing their big-name free agents. This shows they really think Richardson’s injury was what was holding them back. They might be right, but nothing is saying that Richardson is better at staying healthy this season.
Richardson got hurt in every single game he played last season, and it was a shoulder injury that ended his season. Shoulders aren’t exactly a part of the body that heals quickly. They tend to have a high likelihood of re-injury.
So, going with a 39-year-old Flacco to sit behind Richardson was certainly a choice. Flacco also has never shown that he’s great at getting the best out of the starter when he is behind a young guy. Not saying he’s sabotaging the starter, but we just didn’t see anything great when he was in New Jersey with the Jets. Paying Flacco $8.7 million when it’s not clear he’s an upgrade over Gardner Minshew might hurt in the long run, even if it’s just a one-year deal.