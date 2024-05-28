Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Jacksonville Jaguars: That strange Calvin Ridley situation
When the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Gabe Davis, most were very surprised. It seemed like he was a natural replacement for Calvin Ridley, who had been slightly inconsistent coming off his gambling suspension, but he was overall effective. Davis seemed like a slight downgrade, but it started to make sense when we learned about the intricacies of the Ridley trade with the Falcons. The Jaguars were motivated to wait on re-signing him because the extra picks going to Atlanta would upgrade.
Then, the Tennessee Titans signed Ridley to a massive contract. It seemingly came out of nowhere, but the Titans really got themselves an interesting depth chart. They now have Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, and former first-round pick Treylon Burks. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, who are desperate to put the disaster that was last season in the rearview mirror, now have a weaker wide receiver room in an important year for Trevor Lawrence.
Christian Kirk coming off an injury is once again the number-one receiver in Jacksonville. This was a massive faux paux.
This offense was going to be what allowed the Jaguars to compete with the Texans for supremacy in the AFC South. Now, it seems like this is the Texans' division to lose. Honestly, the Jaguars had a chance to make this a decade-long rivalry with Houston, but now it seems like they will constantly be on the chase. And yes, that would have changed if they added Ridley.